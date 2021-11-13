Undercuffler, Mofor spark Albany to 41-14 win over Morgan St

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Undercuffler threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns and Karl Mofor ran for 90 yards and three scores as Albany rolled to a 41-14 victory over Morgan State in nonconference play on Saturday in a game that was delayed by lightning.

Mofor's 4-yard TD run and Undercuffler's 4-yard TD toss to Ian Renninger staked the Great Danes (2-8) to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and they hit cruise control from there. Caylin Parker and Mofor sandwiched 1-yard TD runs around Undercuffler's 23-yard scoring strike to freshman Roy Alexander and the Great Danes took a 34-0 lead into halftime. Mofor's final TD run was a 2-yarder in the fourth quarter.