The long-anticipated start of the fall sports season could not have gone much better for Ridgefield teams.

Competing in two games, three meets, and one match — all but one on the road against arch-rival Wilton — the Tigers went unbeaten with five wins and one tie.

Perhaps the most impressive performance came from the Ridgefield field hockey team, which routed Wilton, 3-1. Aerin Krys scored three goals for the Tigers, and Abby Seal and Izzy Redrup each added one goal.

Riley Peters, Mackenzie Peters, Julia Carrozza, Isabella Tuccio, and Redrup had one assist apiece for Ridgefield. Goalie Lisa van Gompel made five saves, and defender Olivia DeStefano contributed one goal-saving play.

The Ridgefield girls volleyball team swept Wilton, 3-0.

“Everyone played and contributed,” Ridgefield coach Lidania Cibere said.

Katie Flynn had five kills and 12 service points (five aces). Siovhan Moroney (10) and Catherine Maguire (seven) teamed for 17 kills, and Sydney Katz (15) and Isabel Voellmicke (10) combined for 25 assists. Kathryn Brand added six service points (two aces) and seven digs.

At the Barlow Mountain pool, the Ridgefield girls swim team began the season with a victory over Staples.

Miranda Bonitatebus (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke), Hannah Seward (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Rylie Giles (200 freestyle, 400 freestyle) won two individual events apiece for the Tigers.

The Ridgefield boys and girls cross country teams swept their Wilton opponents by scores of 20-39 and 24-33, respectively.

Chuckie Namiot (second overall, 17:15), Charlie King (third, 17:15), Liam Carcich (fourth, 17:16), Matthew McDonough (fifth, 17:19), and Benjamin Mickool (sixth, 17:19) were the five scoring runners for the Ridgefield boys team.

Contributing to the team score for the Ridgefield girls were Katie Rector (second, 16:08), Regan McGrath (fourth, 16:30), Deirdre Flanagan (fifth, 16:32), Rory McGrath (sixth, 16:38), and Georgia Keller (seventh, 16:53).

The Ridgefield girls soccer team rallied for a 1-1 tie with Wilton.

Charlotte Kemp scored the tying goal for the Tigers in the 53rd minute. Kemp’s goal came 11 minutes after Wilton had taken a 1-0 lead on Heather Plowright’s goal.

Ridgefield goalie Kelly Chittenden finished with five saves, while Wilton goalie Erynn Floyd stopped 18 shots.