UTEP 69, UTSA 57

Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Germany 2-8 3-3 7, Buggs 9-12 1-1 23, Medor 2-7 0-0 4, Richards 4-10 1-1 10, Czumbel 1-3 0-1 3, Bofinger 2-4 2-2 6, Farmer 1-2 0-0 2, Aleu 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-47 7-9 57.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title