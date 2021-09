JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Keon Howard threw for touchdowns on three consecutive second-half drives and then clinched the game with a late first-down run as Tennessee Martin ran out the clock to beat Jacksonville State 34-31 on Saturday.

After Zerrick Cooper threw his second touchdown pass to put the Gamecocks, ranked No. 9 in the FCS coaches poll, ahead 24-13 late in the third quarter, the Skyhawks roared back.