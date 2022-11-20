Skip to main content
UT Martin 80, Prairie View 79

Rasas 6-10 0-0 15, Douglas 9-16 2-4 22, Gambrell 6-15 3-4 19, Nelson 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 0-2 2-3 2, Miles 5-10 6-6 16, Augustin 1-4 1-1 3, Neal 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Myles 0-0 0-0 0, Wesley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 14-18 79.

UT MARTIN (3-3)

Curry 6-9 3-3 15, Nix 3-5 1-2 7, Sears 5-10 9-11 20, Stewart 5-12 7-11 19, Williams 3-9 0-0 9, Jeffries 1-2 0-1 2, Miguel 3-4 2-2 8, Myers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 22-30 80.

Halftime_UT Martin 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 9-22 (Gambrell 4-10, Rasas 3-4, Douglas 2-3, Miles 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Smith 0-1, Augustin 0-2), UT Martin 6-19 (Williams 3-8, Stewart 2-6, Sears 1-3, Curry 0-1, Jeffries 0-1). Fouled Out_Rasas. Rebounds_Prairie View 26 (Rasas 7), UT Martin 34 (Curry, Nix 8). Assists_Prairie View 20 (Douglas, Nelson 6), UT Martin 12 (Nix, Sears, Williams 3). Total Fouls_Prairie View 21, UT Martin 17. A_1,037 (4,800).

