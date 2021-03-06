USC beats UCLA 64-63 on Tahj Eaddy's last-second shot BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer March 6, 2021 Updated: March 6, 2021 6:51 p.m.
1 of9 Southern California guard Tahj Eaddy, top, celebrates with teammates as UCLA guard Jaylen Clark, left, walks off the court after Eaddy hit a game-winning three-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. USC won 64-63. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Southern California guard Tahj Eaddy, left, shoots and makes a game-winning three-point shot as UCLA guard Jaylen Clark defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. USC won 64-63. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Southern California guard Tahj Eaddy, top, celebrates with teammates as UCLA guard Jaylen Clark, left, walks off the court after Eaddy hit a game-winning three-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. USC won 64-63. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Southern California guard Tahj Eaddy, top, celebrates with teammates as UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., left, and guard Jaylen Clark walk off the court after Eaddy hit a game-winning three-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. USC won 64-63. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 UCLA guard Jaylen Clark, second from left, forward Cody Riley, second from right, and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, react to a foul call as Southern California guard Drew Peterson, left, looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. USC won 64-63. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Southern California guard Tahj Eaddy, left, reacts after making a game-winning three-point shot as UCLA guard Jaylen Clark runs down court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. USC won 64-63. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tahj Eaddy hit a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining, giving Southern California its only lead of the game and a 64-63 victory over UCLA on Saturday to keep alive the Trojans’ chance to win their first Pac-12 regular-season title outright since 1960-61.
First-place Oregon leads the league by percentage points and would have to lose to Oregon State on Sunday night for USC (21-6, 15-5) to claim the title by one game.