US women's soccer to play Portugal in pair of exhibitions

U.S. women's soccer team player Rose Lavelle's trophy rests on a table as she attends a welcome event in her honor at Fountain Square, Friday, July 19, 2019, in Cincinnati. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women's World Cup title. Lavelle scored the second goal for the U.S. in the victory. less U.S. women's soccer team player Rose Lavelle's trophy rests on a table as she attends a welcome event in her honor at Fountain Square, Friday, July 19, 2019, in Cincinnati. The U.S. national team beat the ... more Photo: John Minchillo, AP Photo: John Minchillo, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US women's soccer to play Portugal in pair of exhibitions 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — The world champion U.S. women's team will play a pair of exhibitions against Portugal on its victory tour, on Aug. 29 at Philadelphia and five days later at St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Americans open the tour on Aug. 3 against Ireland at Pasadena, California.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday a pair of additional friendlies are planned for Oct. 3 and 6.

All 23 players on the World Cup roster will be selected for the games.

The U.S. has a 16-game unbeaten streak that includes 13 consecutive wins.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports