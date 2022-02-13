US looks to build off Jackson's historic speedskating gold BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Feb. 13, 2022 Updated: Feb. 13, 2022 2:19 p.m.
BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. speedskating team had been waiting for someone, anyone, to win an Olympic medal. The sport that has delivered more medals than any other for the U.S. in the history of the Winter Games has been in a deep freeze.
Erin Jackson provided a welcome thaw with a victory in the 500 meters Sunday, becoming the first Black woman to win an Olympic speedskating medal. It was the first speedskating medal of the Beijing Games for the Americans, and their first individual medal since 2010.