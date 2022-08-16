US invites 29 players to women's hoops World Cup camp

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
The U.S. women's basketball team will have a lot of new faces when the Americans play in the FIBA World Cup next month in Australia.
Gone to retirement are Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, who were key parts of the Americans' dominance over the last two decades of international competition. Diana Taurasi was not on the training camp roster, but told The Associated Press before she injured her quad that she was a “maybe” to compete in Sydney.