US check to WADA comes with memo: 'Sorry state of affairs' EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 2:31 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — The U.S. government paid its remaining $1.3 million in dues to the World Anti-Doping Agency but delivered a brusque message along with the check, calling its absence from the regulator's top decision-making boards a “sorry state of affairs.”
WADA announced having received the money Thursday, and President Witold Banka called the release of the funds a sign of support from the U.S. government.