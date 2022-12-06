UNH gets first win in 23 trips to Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Clarence O. Daniels II scored a career-high 34 points, Nazim Derry hit a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in overtime and New Hampshire beat Boston College 74-71 on Tuesday night for its first road win in the series.

New Hampshire (3-5) ended a 15-game losing streak in the series and won for the first time in 23 tries at Boston College (5-5). The Eagles are now 0-2 against the America East Conference this year — against the teams picked seventh and ninth in the preseason poll.