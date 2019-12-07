UNC downs Washington St. 2-1 in NCAA women's semifinal

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alexis Strickland scored the go-ahead goal on a header in the 38th minute and North Carolina held off Washington State 2-1 on Friday in the semifinals of the NCAA Women's College Cup.

The top-seeded Tar Heels (24-1-1) advanced to Sunday's championship game against the winner of the semifinal between Stanford and UCLA.

Washington State (16-71) bows out after becoming the first Cougars team to reach a Final Four in any sport.

Morgan Weaver scored in the eighth minute to give the Cougars the early lead. It was Weaver's 15th goal of the season.

Alessia Russo tied it in the 24th minute, and Strickland's connected on a header off a cross from Ru Mucherera.

North Carolina, ranked No. 2, has been to the championship game 26 times and has won a record 22 national titles. The Tar Heels are the nation's only program to appear in all 38 NCAA Tournaments in women's soccer.

