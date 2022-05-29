UNC beats Boston College 12-11, wins women's Lacrosse title May 29, 2022 Updated: May 29, 2022 5:34 p.m.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Sam Geiersbach scored three times — including the go-ahead goal with about 5 minutes to play — and North Carolina beat defending-champion Boston College 12-11 Sunday to win the NCAA women's lacrosse title.
The top-ranked Tar Heels finished the season 22-0, setting a school record for wins and becoming the first undefeated national champion since 2017 (Maryland).