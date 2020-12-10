https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/UNC-Wilmington-tops-St-Andrews-Presbyterian-15789934.php
UNC-Wilmington tops St. Andrews Presbyterian 116-66
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jake Boggs scored a career-high 25 points and Ty Gadsden added 22 as UNC Wilmington easily beat St. Andrews Presbyterian 116-66 on Wednesday night.
Boggs hit 9 of 12 shots, and Gadsden had six assists.
Imajae Dodd had 13 points for UNC Wilmington (3-2). Joe Pridgen added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
It was the first time this season UNC Wilmington scored at least 100 points.
Isaac Clay had 18 points for the Knights.
