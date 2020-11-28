FG FT Reb
UNC-GREENSBORO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Abdulsalam 18 3-4 1-2 3-7 0 4 7
Koval 25 3-6 6-7 2-6 0 1 14
Hunter 29 4-11 2-5 2-3 5 3 10
Ke.Langley 18 1-3 1-2 0-0 2 5 3
Miller 30 10-13 3-6 0-4 4 1 24
Allegri 28 3-11 0-0 0-5 1 1 9
Leyte 14 0-2 1-2 2-2 1 2 1
Thompson 14 1-3 0-0 3-4 0 3 3
Ko.Langley 10 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Williams 10 1-3 2-2 3-4 0 4 4
Hensley 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 27-59 16-26 16-36 13 24 77

Percentages: FG .458, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Allegri 3-10, Koval 2-5, Miller 1-1, Thompson 1-3, Ko.Langley 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Ke.Langley 0-2, Leyte 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Koval 7).

Turnovers: 17 (Miller 5, Williams 3, Abdulsalam 2, Ke.Langley 2, Allegri, Hunter, Ko.Langley, Koval, Leyte).

Steals: 9 (Miller 5, Hunter 2, Ke.Langley, Koval).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UALR Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Maric 29 9-9 3-4 1-2 0 4 21
Monyyong 29 2-4 0-0 0-3 1 4 4
Coupet 29 2-5 0-1 1-6 0 2 5
Nowell 34 4-14 0-0 1-3 6 5 10
Stulic 8 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
Lukic 33 4-8 9-10 0-3 4 2 19
Palermo 19 1-2 3-4 0-1 0 1 5
Bankston 18 2-5 2-2 1-2 0 3 6
Andric 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-48 17-21 5-22 11 23 70

Percentages: FG .500, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Lukic 2-4, Nowell 2-5, Coupet 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 4.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Monyyong).

Turnovers: 16 (Nowell 6, Coupet 3, Lukic 2, Maric 2, Andric, Bankston, Palermo).

Steals: 9 (Nowell 3, Coupet 2, Bankston, Maric, Palermo, Stulic).

Technical Fouls: None.

UNC-Greensboro 36 41 77
UALR 30 40 70

.