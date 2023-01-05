UMBC 92, Albany (NY) 83

Beagle 4-8 5-6 13, Jackson 2-4 0-0 4, Patel 4-11 0-0 10, Drumgoole 7-17 9-9 26, Hutcheson 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 4-12 3-4 14, Reddish 5-7 0-0 14, Kellogg 0-0 0-0 0, Ketner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 17-19 83.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title