UMBC 78, CCSU 76

Momoh 0-3 0-0 0, Amos 6-9 0-0 13, Ostrowsky 2-8 0-0 5, Scantlebury 5-10 4-4 16, Snoddy 5-10 1-4 13, Sweatman 7-7 0-0 17, Limric 2-3 1-2 6, Holloway 2-6 0-0 6, J.Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 6-10 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title