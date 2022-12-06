UMBC 73, Columbia 66

Doles 3-8 1-2 8, Obeng-Mensah 3-4 0-0 7, Beaudion 3-8 0-0 6, Boonyasith 4-6 4-5 13, Lawrence 6-15 2-2 15, Picarelli 1-2 6-7 9, Fagan 5-11 2-2 13, Sapp 0-3 2-2 2, Docks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 17-20 73.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title