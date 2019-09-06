UConn's Hurley undergoes surgery to relieve neck, back pain

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn head coach Dan Hurley has undergone surgery to relieve pain in his neck and upper back.

School officials say doctors successfully performed the surgery Friday at the Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York.

Hurley is expected to be released from the hospital within the next few days, then recuperate at home.

UConn officials say Hurley is not expected to miss the Sept. 28 start of the Huskies' practices.

The school said in a statement that surgery was determined to be the best course of treatment to alleviate Hurley's symptoms of degenerative changes in his spine.

Hurley will be entering his second season at UConn, which went 16-17 last year including 6-12 in the American Athletic Conference.