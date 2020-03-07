UConn routs Temple to begin run at 7th straight AAC title

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points to lead six UConn players in double-figures and the Huskies began their run at a seventh consecutive American Athletic Conference Tournament title with a 94-61 rout of Temple in the quarterfinals.

Freshman Aubrey Griffin put up the second double-double of her career, grabbing a season-high 16 rebounds to go with her 15 points off the bench for No. 5 UConn.

Megan Walker (17 points), Anna Makurat (14), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (12) and Christyn Williams (12) all contributed to the balanced scoring attack for the top-seeded Huskies (27-3).

UConn shot 46% from the floor, despite making just five of their 16 shots in the first quarter. They hit 14 of their 26 shots from 3-point range.

Mia Davis had 21 points and Ashley Jones scored 13 for the eighth-seeded Owls.

Jones hit a 3-pointer to open the game and Temple led 9-2 early.

Connecticut's Megan Walker (3) shoots against Temple's Asonah Alexander (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn.

But a layup by Griffin, who came in after Nelson-Ododa picked up two first-quarter fouls, gave the Huskies a 15-13 lead after 10 minutes.

The UConn freshman had 12 points and 10 rebounds by halftime.

A 3-pointer and three foul shots by Makurat on consecutive possessions gave UConn its first double-digit lead at 33-20. A 3-pointer from Walker gave the Huskies their first 20-point lead at 47-27 and UConn took a 47-28 lead into halftime.

An 8-0 third quarter run from UConn, capped by another 3-pointer from Makurat helped UConn pull away. It was 73-46 after three quarters.

The Huskies are now 19-0 in AAC tournament play after finishing 118-0 during the conference's seven regular seasons. UConn is leaving the conference after this postseason to return to the Big East.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: Temple was coming off a 67-57 win over East Carolina in the tournament's first-round. But the Owls had some recent struggles, losing four straight and six of their final eight regular-season games.

UConn: The Huskies improve to 15-2 against Temple, whom they beat 83-54 in Philadelphia in November. UConn's two losses to the Owls came in 1981 and 1982, long before the Huskies were a power in women's basketball.

UP NEXT

Temple ends the season at 16-15.

UConn: The Huskies play South Florida in the semifinals on Sunday. The Bulls beat Tulane 64-50 in Saturday's first quarterfinal. The two teams met Monday in the regular-season finale, a game won by UConn 80-39.