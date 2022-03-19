UCLA turns away Saint Mary's 72-56, returns to Sweet 16 ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer March 19, 2022 Updated: March 19, 2022 10:10 p.m.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyger Campbell scored 16 points and fourth-seeded UCLA completed a more conventional path to the Sweet 16, beating fifth-seeded Saint Mary's 72-56 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
UCLA (27-7), which went all the way from the First Four to the Final Four last season, will face eighth-seeded North Carolina on Friday in the East Region semifinals in Philadelphia. The Tar Heels are the more surprising half of that blueblood pair after they beat defending champion Baylor earlier Saturday.
