UCLA routs San Diego 83-56 to win 4th in row; Juzang debuts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points and UCLA took control with a 16-1 first-half run to beat San Diego 83-56 on Wednesday for its fourth win in a row.

The Bruins (4-1) have bounced back since a season-opening loss to San Diego State. They also got Johnny Juzang in the lineup for the first time. The Kentucky transfer from nearby Tarzana had been out with a stress reaction in his right foot. He scored 10 points in 19 minutes.

Tyger Campbell had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and no turnovers for the Bruins. Chris Smith added 12 points and eight rebounds despite four fouls.

Joey Calcaterra scored 18 points to lead the Toreros. Frankie Hughes added 10 points. Yauhen Massalski tied his career high with 14 rebounds.

The Toreros (0-1) finally got their season underway two weeks after most other schools. They had to halt activities for 14 days after a positive COVID-19 test in the program.

Perhaps fueled by pent-up energy, San Diego came out of the gate strongly. The Toreros led by five points in the first few minutes and were up by two when Juzang entered the game.

He hit a 3-pointer for his first basket, launching a 16-1 run that helped UCLA to a 28-15 lead. Cody Riley and Jake Kyman chipped in four points each. Defensively, the Bruins were disruptive, forcing the Toreros to miss nine straight shots. San Diego shot 26% from the floor in the half.

Overall, the Bruins outscored San Diego 21-9 during the last 10 minutes of the half to lead 33-23 at the break.

The Toreros didn't get closer than seven points early in the second half. Down by 20, Calcaterra hit three straight 3-pointers and made a pair of free throws. But the Bruins answered with three 3-pointers of their own during the same stretch to go back up by 20. Campbell had a 3, followed by a pair from Jaquez Jr.

San Diego: The Toreros begin the season with nine newcomers and just two returning starters. Their roster includes five transfers.

UCLA: Riding a four-game winning streak, the Bruins will be looking to notch quality wins in their next two games against Marquette and Kentucky. They'll meet the Wildcats on a neutral court in Cleveland. Kentucky dropped out of the Top 25 this week and is off to a poor start. But a pair of wins would give the Bruins a big dose of confidence going into the resumption of Pac-12 play on the road.

San Diego: Hosts Cal State Fullerton on Friday in its home opener. It was originally supposed to be played during the Toreros' 14-day stoppage.

UCLA: Hosts Marquette on Friday. The Golden Eagles have won four of five, including an upset of then-No. 4 Wisconsin.

