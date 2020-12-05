FG FT Reb
UCF (2-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kaba 26 2-6 2-2 2-6 1 4 6
Smith 29 6-13 1-2 1-3 2 1 13
Battles 29 1-5 7-12 1-10 4 2 9
Sanders 36 9-14 3-3 1-4 2 3 22
Todd 6 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Thomas 15 1-1 0-0 3-4 1 3 2
Walker 10 1-2 2-2 0-2 0 3 4
Brown 9 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Burney 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Lewis 36 1-2 0-0 0-3 5 4 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-7 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-45 15-21 12-41 16 21 58

Percentages: FG 46.667, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 1-3, .333 (Sanders 1-1, Battles 0-1, Todd 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomas 2, Kaba 1, Smith 1)

Turnovers: 23 (Team 5, Kaba 4, Battles 4, Lewis 4, Smith 3, Sanders 1, Todd 1, Thomas 1)

Steals: 7 (Sanders 3, Lewis 2, Thomas 1, Brown 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
LSU (0-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Trasi 26 1-5 2-4 2-3 1 4 5
Aifuwa 23 1-6 0-0 5-8 0 4 2
Cherry 27 0-7 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Pointer 36 5-13 3-7 0-1 4 3 15
Spencer 14 0-2 3-4 2-3 0 1 3
Thomas 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ayres 4 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Davis 15 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 3 0
Lombard 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Seay 11 0-3 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
Young 17 2-9 2-6 2-4 0 1 6
Petty 3 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Shematsi 19 5-7 0-0 0-1 0 1 15
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 15-55 10-21 15-26 9 20 48

Percentages: FG 27.273, FT .476.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Shematsi 5-6, Pointer 2-6, Trasi 1-3, Cherry 0-1, Seay 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Aifuwa 3, Spencer 1, Young 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Pointer 3, Trasi 2, Aifuwa 2, Spencer 2, Seay 2, Petty 2, Cherry 1, Thomas 1, Young 1, Team 1)

Steals: 8 (Pointer 4, Aifuwa 2, Shematsi 2)

Technical Fouls: None

UCF 13 17 12 16 58
LSU 3 9 13 23 48

A_729

Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Carla Fountain, Maj Forsberg