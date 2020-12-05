https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/UCF-58-LSU-48-15777838.php
UCF 58, LSU 48
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCF (2-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kaba
|26
|2-6
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|4
|6
|Smith
|29
|6-13
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|13
|Battles
|29
|1-5
|7-12
|1-10
|4
|2
|9
|Sanders
|36
|9-14
|3-3
|1-4
|2
|3
|22
|Todd
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|3
|2
|Walker
|10
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|4
|Brown
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Burney
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|36
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|4
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-45
|15-21
|12-41
|16
|21
|58
Percentages: FG 46.667, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 1-3, .333 (Sanders 1-1, Battles 0-1, Todd 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomas 2, Kaba 1, Smith 1)
Turnovers: 23 (Team 5, Kaba 4, Battles 4, Lewis 4, Smith 3, Sanders 1, Todd 1, Thomas 1)
Steals: 7 (Sanders 3, Lewis 2, Thomas 1, Brown 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU (0-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Trasi
|26
|1-5
|2-4
|2-3
|1
|4
|5
|Aifuwa
|23
|1-6
|0-0
|5-8
|0
|4
|2
|Cherry
|27
|0-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Pointer
|36
|5-13
|3-7
|0-1
|4
|3
|15
|Spencer
|14
|0-2
|3-4
|2-3
|0
|1
|3
|Thomas
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ayres
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Davis
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|0
|Lombard
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Seay
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Young
|17
|2-9
|2-6
|2-4
|0
|1
|6
|Petty
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Shematsi
|19
|5-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|15
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-55
|10-21
|15-26
|9
|20
|48
Percentages: FG 27.273, FT .476.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Shematsi 5-6, Pointer 2-6, Trasi 1-3, Cherry 0-1, Seay 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Aifuwa 3, Spencer 1, Young 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Pointer 3, Trasi 2, Aifuwa 2, Spencer 2, Seay 2, Petty 2, Cherry 1, Thomas 1, Young 1, Team 1)
Steals: 8 (Pointer 4, Aifuwa 2, Shematsi 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|UCF
|13
|17
|12
|16
|—
|58
|LSU
|3
|9
|13
|23
|—
|48
A_729
Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Carla Fountain, Maj Forsberg
