UC Santa Barbara 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 58

Kelly 2-2 0-0 4, Norris 2-7 0-0 4, Mitchell 8-13 6-6 24, Pierre-Louis 6-11 5-6 17, Sanni 0-6 2-2 2, Keat Tong 1-3 1-2 4, Wishart 1-2 2-2 4, Anderson 2-4 2-2 7, Kukic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 18-20 66.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title