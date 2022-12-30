UC San Diego 85, Long Beach St. 83, OT

Nwaokorie 2-6 4-4 10, Tshimanga 4-8 4-5 12, Anderson 4-17 2-2 10, Pope 10-21 2-2 25, Roquemore 1-5 3-4 5, DeGraaf 4-8 5-5 14, Kosakowski 2-6 0-0 6, Vulikic 1-1 0-0 3, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-72 20-22 85.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title