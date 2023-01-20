UC San Diego 71, Cal Poly 64

Kosakowski 1-5 0-0 3, Nwaokorie 5-9 0-0 10, Anderson 11-20 3-3 26, Pope 9-17 5-5 26, Roquemore 1-5 0-0 2, Tshimanga 2-2 0-0 4, Vulikic 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, DeGraaf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 8-8 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title