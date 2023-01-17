UC Riverside 83, Cal Poly 78, OT

Koroma 2-4 2-2 7, Stevenson 2-6 0-0 5, Fleming 2-6 0-0 5, Sanders 6-10 2-2 15, Taylor 8-13 1-1 21, Hunter 3-6 0-0 8, Pierce 3-6 2-2 8, Penn-Johnson 2-5 2-2 6, Haller 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-57 9-9 78.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title