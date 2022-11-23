UC Riverside 76, Abilene Christian 65

Olbrich 5-12 3-3 13, Owens 2-5 0-0 4, F.Cameron 8-15 3-3 26, Pullin 6-9 13-15 25, Tattersall 2-5 0-0 5, Hartwell 0-4 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 1-2 0-0 3, Salaridze 0-0 0-0 0, Pickens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 19-21 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title