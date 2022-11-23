Skip to main content
UC Riverside 70, Wright St. 65

Olbrich 5-8 1-3 11, Owens 4-6 0-0 10, Cameron 6-11 2-2 18, Pullin 7-16 0-0 15, Tattersall 1-7 0-0 3, Hartwell 3-6 1-2 9, Martinez 1-4 0-0 2, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Salaridze 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 28-60 4-8 70.

WRIGHT ST. (4-2)

Braun 5-10 0-3 10, Calvin 3-11 0-0 6, Davis 2-7 5-7 9, Finke 5-12 0-0 13, Norris 1-1 0-0 3, Noel 4-9 4-4 14, Huibregtse 3-4 0-0 8, Welage 1-1 0-0 2, Sisley 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 9-14 65.

Halftime_UC Riverside 38-34. 3-Point Goals_UC Riverside 10-27 (Cameron 4-8, Hartwell 2-4, Owens 2-4, Pullin 1-2, Tattersall 1-5, Martinez 0-1, Turner 0-1, Olbrich 0-2), Wright St. 8-20 (Finke 3-9, Huibregtse 2-3, Noel 2-4, Norris 1-1, Davis 0-1, Calvin 0-2). Rebounds_UC Riverside 33 (Owens 13), Wright St. 32 (Noel 11). Assists_UC Riverside 14 (Cameron, Pullin 4), Wright St. 12 (Calvin 6). Total Fouls_UC Riverside 14, Wright St. 14.

