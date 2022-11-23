UC Riverside 70, Wright St. 65

Olbrich 5-8 1-3 11, Owens 4-6 0-0 10, Cameron 6-11 2-2 18, Pullin 7-16 0-0 15, Tattersall 1-7 0-0 3, Hartwell 3-6 1-2 9, Martinez 1-4 0-0 2, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Salaridze 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 28-60 4-8 70.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title