UC Irvine 88, UC Davis 83

Tillis 2-6 0-0 4, Leuchten 12-15 5-6 31, Baker 6-12 4-5 18, Crockrell 2-4 0-2 4, Davis 4-10 4-4 14, Hohn 1-4 1-2 4, Butler 1-1 0-0 2, Ujadughele 0-0 1-2 1, Keeler 2-2 0-0 4, A.Henry 1-2 1-2 4, Hutchison 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 32-57 16-25 88.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title