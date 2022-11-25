UC Irvine 83, Nicholls 56

Tillis 0-3 0-0 0, Leuchten 2-8 4-4 8, Baker 5-9 3-6 13, Crockrell 2-6 0-0 4, Davis 7-12 0-0 18, Ujadughele 1-1 0-0 2, Keeler 2-2 1-2 5, Butler 2-6 0-0 4, Henry 3-7 5-5 11, Hohn 4-6 2-5 12, Hutchison 1-2 0-0 2, McBirney-Griffin 0-0 1-2 1, Welling 1-1 0-0 2, Butkus 0-0 1-2 1, Chol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 17-26 83.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title