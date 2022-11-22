UC Irvine 116, Life Pacific 54

Galang 2-9 0-0 5, Villarreal 7-12 0-1 15, Vasquez 5-10 0-0 14, Cook 2-8 0-0 5, D.Hernandez 1-3 0-0 3, Matute 1-7 4-4 6, Brummett 1-3 0-0 2, Sylvester 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 2-5 0-0 4, Arrieta 0-1 0-0 0, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 4-5 54.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title