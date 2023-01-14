UC Davis 83, Cal St.-Fullerton 79

Lee 3-6 1-3 7, Harris 7-12 4-6 19, Jones 6-16 5-6 17, San Antonio 3-6 5-6 11, Wrightsell 1-9 6-7 9, Carper 4-5 0-0 12, Square 0-1 2-4 2, Bastian 0-1 2-2 2, Eaton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 25-34 79.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title