UC Davis 82, Sacramento St. 71

Mawein 6-9 1-3 13, McRae 4-9 1-3 9, Chappell 5-11 7-11 19, Hunt 1-3 2-2 5, Patterson 6-8 1-2 18, Wilbon 2-9 2-3 7, Marks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 14-24 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title