UC Davis 81, Boston U. 70, OT

Anigwe 4-8 2-7 10, Adebayo 3-6 4-7 10, Beasley 5-8 4-8 15, Johnson 6-11 14-18 27, Pepper 1-12 2-2 5, Milling 3-6 0-1 7, Rocak 1-2 4-6 6, Lose 0-2 1-2 1, DeBruhl 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 31-51 81.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title