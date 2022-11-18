UC Davis 75, Arkansas St. 60

El-Sheikh 1-6 0-1 2, Nelson 1-4 0-0 2, Felts 1-7 1-2 4, Fields 8-15 9-13 25, Davis 2-5 0-0 4, Ford 4-9 1-2 10, Farrington 4-13 2-2 13, Lual 0-1 0-0 0, Boutayeb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 13-20 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title