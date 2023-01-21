UC Davis 65, Cal Poly 63

Koroma 6-7 0-1 14, Stevenson 4-10 5-6 14, Fleming 1-3 0-0 2, Sanders 1-8 4-4 6, Taylor 1-2 1-2 3, Franklin 2-3 1-2 6, Hunter 3-6 3-3 10, Penn-Johnson 4-4 0-0 8, Haller 0-1 0-0 0, Prukop 0-0 0-0 0, Jory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-44 14-18 63.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title