UAB 79, UTEP 73, 2OT

Frazier 6-8 0-0 14, Onyema 0-3 0-0 0, Solomon 7-14 2-4 16, Givance 4-18 7-11 17, Hardy 8-17 3-6 22, Kalu 1-4 1-2 3, McKinney 0-1 1-2 1, Sibley 0-0 0-0 0, Dos Anjos 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-25 73.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title