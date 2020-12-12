UAB 21, Rice 16

UAB 0 7 14 0 — 21 Rice 3 10 0 3 — 16 First Quarter RICE_FG Riccitelli 40, :49. Second Quarter RICE_FG Riccitelli 36, 10:09. UAB_L.Stanley 7 run (Quinn kick), 6:55. RICE_Myers 26 pass from Jo.Johnson (Riccitelli kick), :38. Third Quarter UAB_Mitchell 63 pass from Ty.Johnston (Quinn kick), 12:46. UAB_Rudolph 42 pass from Ty.Johnston (Quinn kick), 10:16. Fourth Quarter RICE_FG Riccitelli 40, 11:14. ___ UAB RICE First downs 13 20 Rushes-yards 34-137 38-68 Passing 216 177 Comp-Att-Int 9-18-0 20-34-1 Return Yards 34 23 Punts-Avg. 7-46.3 7-43.4 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 8-76 4-25 Time of Possession 22:42 37:18 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_UAB, Ty.Johnston 7-41, Wooden 10-34, Brown Jr. 10-32, L.Stanley 7-30. Rice, Griffin 14-34, Jo.Johnson 12-31, Broussard 6-10, Myers 2-1, Green 4-(minus 8). PASSING_UAB, Ty.Johnston 9-18-0-216. Rice, Jo.Johnson 18-25-0-151, Green 2-7-1-26, (Team) 0-2-0-0. RECEIVING_UAB, Pittman 2-36, Brown Jr. 2-3, Mitchell 1-63, Shropshire 1-54, Rudolph 1-42, L.Stanley 1-20, Wooden 1-(minus 2). Rice, Myers 9-62, Bailey 8-83, Bradley 1-22, Broussard 1-10, Griffin 1-0. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Rice, Riccitelli 41.