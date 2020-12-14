U.S. rowers aiming to make 2021 Olympic team stick together JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Dec. 14, 2020 Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 2:39 p.m.
1 of12 Coach Mike Teti speaks into a megaphone toward rowers practicing in the Oakland Estuary in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Nearly two dozen U.S. men's rowers signed on to keep training for another year after the Tokyo Olympics were delayed until 2021. Teti, a three-time Olympian himself, is thrilled the group stuck together. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Tom Peszek, from foreground to rear, Nick Mead, Alexander Richards and Alex Wallis practice on the Oakland Estuary in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Nearly two dozen U.S. men's rowers signed on to keep training for another year after the Tokyo Olympics were delayed until 2021. That meant adjusting full-time jobs for many, altering wedding plans for one and maintaining apartment leases in the costly Bay Area while also dealing with different practice protocols given the coronavirus pandemic. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Coach Mike Teti watches as rowers practice in the Oakland Estuary in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. As soon as the Tokyo Games were postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, Teti scheduled individual meetings with each rower to gauge who could commit to another year of training in the Bay Area and put real life on hold a while longer. He fully understood if some wanted to move on with career plans or in their personal lives. Every single man signed on for Tokyo one year later. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Alex Karwoski practices on the Oakland Estuary in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Nearly two dozen U.S. men's rowers signed on to keep training for another year after the Tokyo Olympics were delayed until 2021. That meant adjusting full-time jobs for many, altering wedding plans for one and maintaining apartment leases in the costly Bay Area while also dealing with different practice protocols given the coronavirus pandemic. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Alex Wallis, from left, Alexander Richards, Nick Mead and Tom Peszek practice in the Oakland Estuary in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Nearly two dozen U.S. men's rowers signed on to keep training for another year after the Tokyo Olympics were delayed until 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Oliver Bub practices in the Oakland Estuary in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Nearly two dozen U.S. men's rowers signed on to keep training for another year after the Tokyo Olympics were delayed until 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Alex Karwoski practices in the Oakland Estuary in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Nearly two dozen U.S. men's rowers signed on to keep training for another year after the Tokyo Olympics were delayed until 2021. That meant adjusting full-time jobs for many, altering wedding plans for one and maintaining apartment leases in the costly Bay Area while also dealing with different practice protocols given the coronavirus pandemic. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Alex Karwoski practices in the Oakland Estuary in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Nearly two dozen U.S. men's rowers signed on to keep training for another year after the Tokyo Olympics were delayed until 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Tom Peszek, from right, Nick Mead, Alexander Richards, Alex Wallis practice in the Oakland Estuary in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Tom Peszek, from left, Nick Mead, Alexander Richards and Alex Wallis practice in the Oakland Estuary in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Nearly two dozen U.S. men's rowers signed on to keep training for another year after the Tokyo Olympics were delayed until 2021. The Americans represent quite the impressive list of professionals away from their sport — an investment analyst; a paralegal; a global real estate development analyst; an associate at a non-woven materials and engineering papers firm; a consultant at management firm McKinsey. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Liam Corrigan, left, and Chris Carlson practice in the Oakland Estuary in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Nearly two dozen U.S. men's rowers signed on to keep training for another year after the Tokyo Olympics were delayed until 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 Coach Mike Teti, foreground, records a video with his phone as Mike Knippen practices in the Oakland Estuary in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Nearly two dozen U.S. men's rowers signed on to keep training for another year after the Tokyo Olympics were delayed until 2021. That meant adjusting full-time jobs for many, altering wedding plans for one and maintaining apartment leases in the costly Bay Area while also dealing with different practice protocols given the coronavirus pandemic. Coach Mike Teti, a three-time Olympian himself, is thrilled the group stuck together. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
ON THE OAKLAND ESTUARY, Calif. (AP) — With a thick, gray morning haze hanging extra low over the Oakland Estuary and limiting visibility, U.S. men's rowing coach Mike Teti lifted a bullhorn to his masked face from the coach’s boat and asked pair Liam Corrigan and Chris Carlson whether they had seen the American four crew in the water ahead.
They were indeed down the way, all fine — getting through another tough day of training for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Teti motored on through the debris and dirty water from a recent storm until the boat came into view from a distance. In stroke position sat veteran Tom Peszek, just the experienced athlete to be leading the way when training conditions are far from ideal.