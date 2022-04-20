Tyson Fury won't discuss sudden closure of MTK Global

LONDON (AP) — World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was already in full flow at a prefight promotional event when the announcement dropped that his one-time management company was abruptly shutting down.
MTK Global's announcement followed a week of cascading pressure since the U.S. ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, announced a reward of $5 million for information that will lead to the “financial destruction” of the Kinahan crime gang or the arrest and conviction of its leaders. MTK blamed “unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny and criticism” since company founder Daniel Kinahan was hit with financial sanctions. Daniel Kinahan was named as one of the heads of the gang.