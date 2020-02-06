Tyree's big night leads Ole Miss past S. Carolina 84-70

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Breein Tyree scored a career-high 38 points and Mississippi placed three players in double figures Wednesday and the Rebels defeated South Carolina 84-70.

Tyree finished 12 of 21 from the field, 11 of 13 from the free throw line and added three rebounds and two assists. Blake Hinson and Khadim Sy scored 13 and 10 points, respectively as Ole Miss (11-11, 2-7 SEC) never trailed.

The Rebels raced to an 8-0 lead in the opening three minutes, led 43-32 at halftime and by as many as 19 points, 72-53, on a 3-point shot by Tyree with 6:29 remaining.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak by South Carolina (13-9, 5-4), led by Jermaine Cousinard's career-high 28 points. Maik Kotsar added 19 points with a team-high eight rebounds.

Ole Miss shot 27 of 57 (47.4%) from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range, and 24 of 32 (75%) from the free throw line. The Rebels out rebounded South Carolina 39-29, as Khadim Sy had a team-high eight rebounds.

South Carolina was 23 of 56 (41%) from the field, 6 of 20 (30%) from the 3-point line, highlighted by Cousinard with 8 of 18 from the field, including three 3s.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks did not play like a team that had won five of the last six games. Lawson, the leading scorer at 13.9 points per game, had a tough night. Lawson was 1 of 6 from the field, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range in the first half, while the Rebels built an 11-point halftime lead that was never seriously threatened in the second half.

Ole Miss: The Rebels opened a three-game home stand by snapping a two-game losing streak. After scoring 17 points in the previous two games, Tyree had 18 at halftime. Hinson did not score in 24 minutes in his previous start at LSU, but had a strong bounce-back performance that included 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot an a steal.

South Carolina: Hosts Texas A&M on Saturday.

Ole Miss: Hosts Florida on Saturday.

