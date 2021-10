VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Kenton Wilhoit had a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown and Jarrell Jackson added a diving pick in the final two minutes to lead Indiana State to a 20-14 victory over South Dakota on Saturday.

The Redbirds (3-4, 1-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) had lost three straight games, all to FCS-ranked opponents, but beat the Coyotes, ranked 15th in the coaches poll, with the help of their 10th and 11th interceptions of the season.