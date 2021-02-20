Two goals in 45 seconds of 3rd lift Preds over Blue Jackets MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 9:59 p.m.
1 of9 Nashville Predators' players celebrate their goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Nashville Predators Ben Harpur, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand chase a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno, left, fights with Nashville Predators Mark Borowiecki during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Nashville Predators Filip Forsberg, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier chase a loose puck behind the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic, right, tries to clear the puck as Nashville Predators' Roman Josi, left, and Matt Benning defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Columbus Blue Jackets' Michael Del Zotto, right, checks Nashville Predators' Luke Kunin during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Calle Jarnkrok scored in the first and third periods, Pekka Rinne made 21 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Saturday night to split a two-game series.
The Predators broke a 2-2 tie with two goals in the first 45 seconds of the third period. Jarnkrok beat Elvis Merzlikins from the slot 16 seconds in, and Filip Forsberg followed with his team-leading eighth goal off a faceoff.