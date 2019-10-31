Two RHS teams host FCIAC games Friday

Ridgefield High School's Megan Klosowski finds a opening in a game against St. Joseph High School, played at Ridgefield. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

The Ridgefield girls soccer and field hockey teams begin the post-season by hosting FCIAC quarterfinal games at the same time on Friday.

Seeded third, the unbeaten RHS girls soccer team plays sixth-seed Darien at 4 p.m. at Tiger Hollow. Ridgefield is the reigning conference champion.

The winner advances to face either second-seed St. Joseph or seventh-seed McMahon in the semifinals.

Also seeded third is the RHS field hockey team, which hosts sixth-seed Wilton in a quarterfinal contest Friday at 4 on the Tiger Hollow 2 Field.

The winner meets either second-seed Staples or seventh-seed Greenwich in the semifinals.

Following are complete schedules for each sport:

Girls Soccer Tournament

Friday, Nov. 1 - Quarterfinals at higher seeds

No. 8 Trumbull (9-7-0) at No. 1 Staples (14-0-2), Wakeman B, 3 p.m.

No. 7 McMahon (10-6-0) at No. 2 St. Joseph (13-0-3), 3 p.m.

No. 6 Darien (10-5-1) at No. 3 Ridgefield (13-0-3), 4 p.m.

No. 5 Wilton (11-3-2) at No. 4 New Canaan (12-3-1), Water Tower Field, 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4, or Tuesday, Nov. 5

Semifinals at Wilton HS, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

Thursday, Nov. 7

Final at Warde HS, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey Tournament

Friday, Nov. 1 - Quarterfinals

No. 8 Warde (7-7-0-0) at No. 1 Darien (13-1-0-0), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Wilton (9-4-0-1) at No. 3 Ridgefield (11-1-0-2), Tiger Hollow 2, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Norwalk (11-3-0-0) at No. 4 New Canaan (12-2-0-0), 4 p.m.

No. 7 Greenwich (8-6-0-0) at No. 2 Staples (13-1-0-0), Ginny Parker Field, 4:15 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4

Semifinals at McMahon HS, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Thursday, Nov. 7

Final at McMahon HS, 7 p.m.