BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Turner grabbed seven rebounds and scored 25 points, including a late go-ahead layup, and Bowling Green beat Eastern Michigan 62-59 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win.

It's the first time the Falcons (14-5, 5-1) have won at least five of their first six Mid-American Conference games in back-to-back seasons and it's their seventh 14-5 start since reaching the NCAA Tournament in 1968.

Turner's go-ahead layup with 2:40 left to play put the Falcons up 56-55, Daeqwon Plowden added a jumper and Turner's layup and two free throws made it 62-57 with 18 seconds left. The Eagles missed two shots before Boubacar Toure made a dunk at the buzzer for the final score.

Plowden scored 17 points with nine rebounds and the Falcons shot 8 of 28 from beyond the arc (29%). Tayler Mattos added three blocks.

Toure had 17 points and 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (10-9, 0-6), who have lost six straight conference matchups. Noah Morgan added 16 points.

Bowling Green matches up against Toledo on the road on Saturday. Eastern Michigan faces Miami (Ohio) on the road on Saturday.

