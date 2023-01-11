Skip to main content
Sports

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 76, Kennedy 25

Bainbridge 73, Olympic 25

Cle Elum/Roslyn 93, Highland 19

Colville 68, Newport 60

Coupeville 44, Mount Vernon Christian 39

Crescent 53, Chief Kitsap Academy 10

Cusick 74, Columbia (Hunters) 45

Davenport 75, Chewelah 41

Eastside Prep 45, Bush 40

Everett 50, Stanwood 39

Federal Way 101, Kentlake 38

Freeman 64, Medical Lake 28

Garfield 65, West Seattle 43

Goldendale 76, Mabton 61

Grandview 60, Ephrata 50

King's 69, Northwest School 25

King's Way Christian School 60, La Center 57

Lake Quinault 41, Wishkah Valley 19

Morton/White Pass 70, Adna 63

Moses Lake Christian Academy 55, Entiat 48

Muckleshoot Tribal School 91, Quilcene 26

Northwest Christian (Lacey) 55, Concordia Christian 35

Northwest Yeshiva 59, Pope John Paul II 56

Oakville 107, Mary Knight 4

Omak 76, Cascade (Leavenworth) 55

Pullman 79, East Valley (Spokane) 36

Seattle Christian 56, Vashon Island 52

Seattle Prep 61, Blanchet 43

Seton Catholic 63, Castle Rock 49

More for you

Sound Christian 70, Pacific Christian Academy 12

South Wasco County, Ore. 96, Trout Lake 52

St. George's 66, Liberty (Spangle) 58

Sultan 73, Granite Falls 40

Toppenish 63, La Salle 50

Toutle Lake 70, Rainier 59

Wahkiakum 90, Winlock 58

Wilbur-Creston 58, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 52

Wilson Creek 66, Cascade Christian Academy 27

Zillah 81, Wapato 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Written By
The Associated Press