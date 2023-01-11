Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Auburn 76, Kennedy 25 Bainbridge 73, Olympic 25 Cle Elum\/Roslyn 93, Highland 19 Colville 68, Newport 60 Coupeville 44, Mount Vernon Christian 39 Crescent 53, Chief Kitsap Academy 10 Cusick 74, Columbia (Hunters) 45 Davenport 75, Chewelah 41 Eastside Prep 45, Bush 40 Everett 50, Stanwood 39 Federal Way 101, Kentlake 38 Freeman 64, Medical Lake 28 Garfield 65, West Seattle 43 Goldendale 76, Mabton 61 Grandview 60, Ephrata 50 King's 69, Northwest School 25 King's Way Christian School 60, La Center 57 Lake Quinault 41, Wishkah Valley 19 Morton\/White Pass 70, Adna 63 Moses Lake Christian Academy 55, Entiat 48 Muckleshoot Tribal School 91, Quilcene 26 Northwest Christian (Lacey) 55, Concordia Christian 35 Northwest Yeshiva 59, Pope John Paul II 56 Oakville 107, Mary Knight 4 Omak 76, Cascade (Leavenworth) 55 Pullman 79, East Valley (Spokane) 36 Seattle Christian 56, Vashon Island 52 Seattle Prep 61, Blanchet 43 Seton Catholic 63, Castle Rock 49 Sound Christian 70, Pacific Christian Academy 12 South Wasco County, Ore. 96, Trout Lake 52 St. George's 66, Liberty (Spangle) 58 Sultan 73, Granite Falls 40 Toppenish 63, La Salle 50 Toutle Lake 70, Rainier 59 Wahkiakum 90, Winlock 58 Wilbur-Creston 58, Almira\/Coulee-Hartline 52 Wilson Creek 66, Cascade Christian Academy 27 Zillah 81, Wapato 49 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/