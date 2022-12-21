Skip to main content
Sports

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 82, Republic 48

Brewster 54, Reardan 46

Chelan 90, Cashmere 57

Chiawana 66, Southridge 55

Columbia (Burbank) 59, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 57

Connell 65, Granger 56

Dayton 55, Naselle 31

Eisenhower 53, Highline 44

Elma 65, Aberdeen 38

Ephrata 54, Royal 31

Ferris 54, Walla Walla 52

Hockinson 72, Evergreen (Seattle) 67

Kelso 85, Capital 47

Lake Roosevelt 76, Mabton 47

Liberty Bell 69, Bush 20

Liberty Christian 63, Irrigon, Ore. 51

North Thurston 70, Mount Tahoma 48

Okanogan 55, Omak 46

Onalaska 58, South Bend 48

Othello 66, Naches Valley 53

Potlatch, Idaho 65, Garfield-Palouse 24

Puyallup 63, Mt. Rainier 36

Quincy 82, Cascade (Leavenworth) 42

Rainier 59, Tenino 50

River View 54, College Place 49

Riverside 44, East Valley (Spokane) 42

Rogers (Spokane) 57, Deer Park 56

Skyview 71, Rogers (Puyallup) 61

Toledo 48, Reedsport, Ore. 43

Tonasket 73, Jenkins Jr/Sr High (Chewelah) 48

Union 61, Kentwood 48

W. F. West 73, Washougal 53

More for you

Wellpinit 72, Oakesdale 71

Wilson Creek 43, Pateros 40

Hardwood Invitational=

South Medford, Ore. 58, Roosevelt 39

Vista Mesa Tournament=

Federal Way 69, Snow Canyon, Utah 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Auburn Mountainview vs. Auburn, ccd.

Auburn Riverside vs. Lakes, ccd.

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) vs. Sehome, ccd.

Centralia vs. Stevenson, ccd.

Darrington vs. Orcas Island, ccd.

Everett vs. Edmonds-Woodway, ccd.

Foster vs. Cascade Christian, ccd.

Jackson vs. Bothell, ccd.

Klahowya vs. North Mason, ppd.

Lake City, Idaho vs. North Central, ppd.

Lake Stevens vs. Eastlake, ccd.

Lakewood vs. Mount Vernon, ccd.

Lincoln vs. Juanita, ccd.

Lynden vs. Nooksack Valley, ccd.

Manson vs. Waterville-Mansfield, ppd.

Marysville-Getchell vs. Snohomish, ccd.

Monroe vs. Cascade (Everett), ccd.

Mountainside, Ore. vs. Skyline, ccd.

Mountlake Terrace vs. Arlington, ccd.

O'Dea vs. Eastside Catholic, ccd.

Quilcene vs. Mary Knight, ccd.

Ridgeline vs. Pullman, ccd.

Riverside, Ore. vs. Columbia (White Salmon), ccd.

Seattle Academy vs. Ballard, ccd.

Sedro-Woolley vs. Ferndale, ppd.

Shorecrest vs. Glacier Peak, ccd.

Tahoma vs. Emerald Ridge, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Written By
The Associated Press