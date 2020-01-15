Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battle Ground 53, Skyview 45
Blaine 70, Ferndale 61
Cusick 79, Columbia (Hunters) 20
Davenport 46, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 45
Evergreen (Vancouver) 71, Kelso 53
Freeman 56, Riverside 46
Gonzaga Prep 50, Ferris 36
Kennewick 68, Hermiston, Ore. 40
Kettle Falls 60, Curlew 36
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 76, Colville 53
Lewis and Clark 64, Mead 53
Liberty (Spangle) 76, Colfax 52
Mountain View 64, Hudson's Bay 59
Mt. Spokane 86, Rogers (Spokane) 35
Newport 65, Medical Lake 52
Odessa 63, Oakesdale 54
Prairie 65, Fort Vancouver 50
Reardan 60, Asotin 41
Springdale 56, Inchelium 44
St. George's 69, Genesis Preparatory Academy, Idaho 36
The Dalles, Ore. 66, Goldendale 48
Union 101, Heritage 58
Wapato 88, Prosser 79
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport 43, Soap Lake 38
Chelan 61, Cascade (Leavenworth) 18
Chiawana 65, Hanford 29
College Place 68, Kiona-Benton 19
Columbia (Burbank) 59, Dayton/Waitsburg 16
Columbia River 48, Woodland 44
Colville 64, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 40
Connell 66, River View 35
Cusick 44, Columbia (Hunters) 37
Davenport 50, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 19
Ellensburg 62, Grandview 34
Ferndale 69, Blaine 35
Freeman 63, Riverside 45
Gonzaga Prep 48, Ferris 18
Hudson's Bay 58, Mountain View 32
Kennewick 68, Hermiston, Ore. 40
La Salle 60, Highland 11
Lake Roosevelt 51, Manson 7
Liberty (Spangle) 66, Colfax 39
Mead 63, Lewis and Clark 38
Medical Lake 58, Newport 39
Mt. Spokane 60, Rogers (Spokane) 12
Oakesdale 53, Odessa 28
Omak 47, Okanogan 40
Prosser 56, Wapato 45
Rainier 66, Mossyrock 39
Reardan 47, Asotin 21
Royal 51, Wahluke 8
Skyview 67, Battle Ground 26
South Bend 52, North Beach 30
St. George's 56, Genesis Preparatory Academy, Idaho 12
Toledo 64, Kalama 11
Upper Columbia Academy 48, Tekoa/Rosalia 43
W. F. West 58, Rochester 32
Walla Walla 61, Pasco 50
Waterville-Mansfield 68, Brewster 47
Zillah 53, Granger 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/