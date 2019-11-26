https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Tuesday-s-College-Basketball-14865144.php
Tuesday's College Basketball
EAST
Drake 59, Northeastern 56
Yale 81, Bucknell 61
SOUTH
Gardner-Webb 81, UT Martin 64
New Mexico St. 65, South Florida 45
MIDWEST
Colorado St. 61, Loyola of Chicago 60
Michigan St. 93, Georgia 85
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
Murray St. 69, Weber St. 68
N. Colorado 78, Boston U. 55
Portland St. 86, Grambling St. 71
San Francisco 89, Hampton 73
Seattle 59, W. Michigan 55
UC Irvine 92, Louisiana-Lafayette 67
View Comments